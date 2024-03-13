Ghana in contention for double gold in hockey competition

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 20, GNA – Ghana’s men’s and women’s hockey teams, the Black Sticks, are in contention to win gold in hockey competition at the ongoing African Games.

Ghana’s men’s hockey team, despite losing 1-0 to their Egyptian counterparts in their last Group A game on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, are still in contention for gold.

A third-quarter strike by Ahmed Elganaini secured victory for Egypt, who moved to the to the top of the group with nine points, while Ghana finished second with six points.

The final match of the men’s hockey competition would see Egypt take on Ghana on Friday, March 20, 2024, at the Theodosia Okoh Stadium at 4:00 p.m.

This is because both sides placed first and second, respectively, in the group stages, toppling Kenya and Nigeria, who will fight for the bronze medal.

In the women’s hockey tournament, Ghana has been ruthless, beating the likes of Kenya and Nigeria in their early group matches.

Ghana’s women’s team will come up against their Nigerian counterparts as they battle for gold in Friday’s final set for Theodosia Okoh Stadium at 10:00 a.m.

Kenya, which placed third in the group, automatically settled for the bronze medal in the hockey competition.

Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, Experts in Shipping Logistics.

GNA

