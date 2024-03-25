Election 2024: Let’s ensure mutual respect to maintain peace – TUDEC

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, March 25, GNA – Mr Cafer Tepeli, the President of TUDEC, has called on political parties to be circumspect in discharging their duties and ensure mutual respect for one another to maintain peace before, during and after the 2024 General elections.

“It is incumbent on us to uphold and strengthen the peace of the nation through our words, actions and deeds.

“Let’s renew our commitment as we break bread together. May this gathering serve as a catalyst for building the bridge of friendship and cooperation,” he added.

Mr Tepeli made the call at the 12th Dialogue and Peace Iftar Dinner organised by TUDEC in partnership with the National Peace Council in Accra to enable Muslims and other faiths “break bread” together and share peace messages ahead of the General elections.

Mr George Amoh, the Executive Secretary, National Peace Council (NPC), said as the nation approached the elections, ethnicity, religion, politics and economic difference could either bring all together or break all apart.

“Lets all use our diversity to promote cohesion. We have done it before and I am very confident that this election too shall pass without blood being shed,” he said.

Mr Amoh said the NPC would provide a “Situation Room” to serve as an early warning mechanism to ensure that tensions were reduced before and during the elections.

The NPC would also invite the Presidential Candidates to sign onto a peace pact to continue the path of peace.

Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong Manso, a Board member of the National Peace Council and General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana said there were two rules in a dialogue, thus bridging barriers and building bridges.

The NPC, he said, recognised that peace was not an absence of conflict but a dynamic process rooted in empathy, compassion and mutual understanding.

“It’s about building relationships based on trust and respect regardless of difference in faith, culture and background,” he added.

Prof. Frimpong-Manso admonished all political parties, faith-based organisations, peace ambassadors and the media to create a space where all voices were heard and all perspectives were valued.

He applauded TUDEC for its consistency in bringing together all faiths to promote peace and inter-cultural understanding.

Reverend Fr Clement Kwasi Adjei, Secretary General of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, said the event was a powerful testament to the importance of dialogue in building a more peaceful Ghana especially as it approached an election.

“Ghana is blessed with diversity which is not a source of division…We can cultivate a spirit of understanding and empathy towards one another.

“Let’s work together to address the root causes of tension like social inequalities and persecution. Let’s celebrate our democracy through a peaceful participation in the upcoming elections,” he advised.

Sheikh Imam Abass Abdul Karim Umar, the Imam of the Police Mosque, Cantonment, called on the leadership of Muslims to speak to the conscience of politicians and young people to go through the elections alive and benefit from the fruit of the elections.

TUDEC used the platform to reward individuals who had contributed to peace building in diverse ways in the discharge of their duties.

The awardees were Mr Ben Banda Abdullah, Presidential Coordinator for the Zongo Development Fund, Nana Agyakomaa Difie, President of the Asanteman Queen Mothers Association and member of the NPC and Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association.

The rest were Sheikh Abdul Wadudu Harun, President of the Tijjaniya Movement of Ghana and Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

TUDEC was established as a non-governmental organization for scientific, cultural, charitable and educational purposes.

