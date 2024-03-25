Funny Face Knocks down pedestrians in a motor accident at Kasoa

By Enoch Siaw Ntiamoah

Kasoa (C/R), March 25, GNA – Ghanaian Actor and comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, known in showbiz as Funny Face, was on Sunday involved in a near fatal accident, knocking down and injuring five pedestrians at the Kasoa Kakraba Junction of the Central Region.

The incident occurred around 1930 hours on the Kasoa-Nyanyano road.

The actor knocked down a woman carrying a baby on her back while holding another, and two men riding on a motorbike.

The Actor was from Kasoa heading towards the Millenium City area in a black saloon car before the incident happened.

It is not clear what may have caused Funny Face to knock down the pedestrians, however eyewitnesses alleged he was drunk- driving.

Four of the victims, the woman, a little girl who was said to be the woman’s granddaughter, and the two people on the motorbike were transported to the Kasoa Polyclinic for treatment.

The little boy of about a year old, who suffered deep cuts on his forehead, arms and other parts of his body is receiving treatment at the Perucare Hospital at Kakraba.

A young lady who said she was the woman’s last daughter, said the family was returning home after visiting a friend when the incident happened.

GNA

