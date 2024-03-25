Ringway Gospel Centre, Assemblies of God mark Palm Sunday with street evangelism

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, March 24, GNA – The Ringway Gospel Centre, Assemblies of God, has marked this year’s Palm Sunday celebration with street evangelism in Accra.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Rev. Benjamin Tettey, Head pastor for the Ringway Gospel Centre, Assemblies of God, said evangelism was part of Assemblies of God’s mission.

He said it was the core mandate of Christians to win more souls and lead others to Christ.

Speaking on the theme, “Send the Light” which was also the theme for the year of the local church, Rev. Tettey indicated that Christ died for mankind to be saved, hence the need for Christians to emulate the love Christ showed them.

GNA

