Egypt dominates day one of table tennis 

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, March 05, GNA – Egyptians are the dominant team after day one of the table tennis at the 13th Africa Games, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

They joined team Nigeria, Cameroon, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia and Congo Brazzaville’s who all enjoyed perfect starts in the group stages.

In the women’s singles quarterfinal stage, Egypt’s Alhodaby Mariam, Goda Hana and Yousra Helmy defeated Tunisia’s Garci Fadwa, Ghana’s Cynthia Kwabi and Ugandan’s Judith Nangonzi on 3-0 aggregate respectively.

Whereas Mobarek Lucie and Loghraibi Lynda of Algeria defeated Raharimanana Hanitra of Madagascar and Kinoo Ruqayya of Mauritius 3-1, while Cameroonian Sarah Hanffou beat her Nigerian opponent Esther Oribamise 3-1 and Edem Offiong of Nigeria also defeated Egyptian Marwa Alhodaby on 3-0 respectively.

In the men’s singles categories, two-time silver medalist Aruna Quadri of Nigeria defeated Algerian Ouaiche Stephane 3-1 in an explosive match to reach the quarterfinal stage.

Whist defending champion Omotayo Olajide of Nigeria defeated Sta Khalil of Tunisia 3-0 and Senegalese Diaw Ibrahima beaten Shouman Mohamed of Egypt 3-1 to qualify to the last 16.

Egyptians Assar Khalid, El-Beiali Mohamed and Abddel-Aziz Youssef joined league players to the quarterfinal stage after defeating their North Africans oppoenents Kherouf Sami, Bella Maheidine A. of Algeria and Ben Attia Youssef of Tunisia on 3-0 and 3-1 aggregate respectively.

While Congo Brazzaville’s Idowu Saheed defeated Tunisian’s Essid Wassim on 3-0 to reached to the quarterfinal respectively.

