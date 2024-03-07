ECOWAS Court holds orientation programme for new staff members 

Accra, March 7, GNA – The ECOWAS Court of Justice has commenced a two-day orientation programme for newly recruited staff members at the seat of the Court in Abuja.

Speaking at the opening of the orientation programme, Dr Yaouza Ouro-Sama, Chief Registrar of the Court, charged the newly recruited staff members to quickly familiarise themselves with the structure, processes and functioning of the various departments of the Court.

He urged the new staff members to take advantage of the programme and utilise the knowledge gained from the orientation for the effective discharge of their responsibilities.

Dr Ouro-Sama advised the participants to respect the organisation’s hierarchy, rules and procedures, ethics, and to foster integrity, transparency, objectivity and team spirit across divisions and departments.

In a welcome address, Dr William Towah, Director of Administration and Finance, who was represented by the Human Resource Officer, Mrs Mariame Kone enjoined the new staff members to uphold the ethics and diligently carry out their obligations.

The periodic orientation programme is organised by the Court as part of its integration process for new staff into the processes and procedures of the organisation.

Presentations will be delivered on various topics including the history of the Court, its vision, mandate and strategic goals, structure, legal texts as well as the judicial statistics of the Court.

The new staff members will also be sensitized on the functions of departments and units of the Court, including the Research and Documentation Department, the Department of Administration and Finance and the Protocol, ICT and Communication units of the Court.

Representatives of the ECOWAS Pension Office and the ECOWAS Staff Mutual Credit Union will also take their turn on sensitising the new staff about savings and retirement plans.

Speakers at the programme include Dr Yaouza Ouro-Sama, Chief Registrar, Dr Athanase Atannon, Deputy Chief Registrar, Dr Ousmane Diallo, Director of Research and Documentation, Heads of Divisions and Units, and staff from the Protocol, ICT and Communication units.

