Easter Message: ‘Let peace and love prevail in our endeavours’ 

By Stanley Senya/Vera Amevedzi

Accra, March 27, GNA – Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana has called for peace and love as Christians celebrate Easter festivities.

He said, “We must eschew tendencies that will compromise the peace of the country.”

Giving a message at a news conference in Accra, on Wednesday, Rev. Dr Boafo said the Easter celebration was a renewal season which granted an opportunity for rejuvenation of mind-sets and attitudes for change, and a time of rebirth and new beginnings.

He said Easter was an affirmation of God’s peace to humanity, therefore, avoiding hatred, death, doubt, and despair would ensure peace to prevail in Ghana.

He said as Jesus Christ rose from the dead, “We too as individuals, communities, churches and as a nation can rise above our challenges, doubts, and fears to thrive for development.”

Speaking at this year’s elections, he urged the Electoral Commission to be a fair and neutral umpire in all the processes leading to during and after the elections.

He said security personnel should be professional and impartial judges to engender trust during the elections and advised political parties to be measured in their communication and engagements, embracing inclusive language and avoiding abusive and offensive language in their campaigns.

“In the Spirit of peace, the electorate must understand that there is only one Ghana, and it must not become avenues for conflict and bloodshed but rather comportment and civility to thrive as a nation, “he added.

He called on the media to avoid sensational, disaffection and biased reportage for a peaceful election.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

