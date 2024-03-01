Dr. Bawumia commissions University of Ghana Sports Stadium, Rugby Field

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 1, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Rugby Field ahead of the start of the 13th African Games, slated for March 8–23, 2024.

Ghana would host the African Games for the first time since its inception in 1965, with over 3500 elite athletes from 54 African countries converging in Accra to battle in over 30 sporting disciplines.

Already, the Borteyman Sports Complex, which is expected to host about nine sporting disciplines, had been commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Dr Bawumia, on Friday, March 1, 2024, did the honours of commissioning the 10,000-seater University Ghana Sports Stadium, which would host the opening ceremony of the games.

“I am particularly excited about the completion of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with added facilities, due to its chequered history.

“As we all know, the construction of this stadium started under the Government of His Excellency President J. A. Kufuor over 15 years ago. However, the construction of this stadium was completely abandoned by successive governments, until our government assumed office and decided to resume construction, and the result is the beautiful edifice we are commissioning.

“I would like to thank former President Kufuor for his vision to build a stadium for the nation’s premier University, the GETFUND for providing the initial funding, to the University of Ghana and to all those who have played various roles to ensure the completion of the stadium,” the Vice President said.

Dr Bawumia rallied support from all Ghanaians to make the games successful, incident free and one of the best games on the Africa continent.

“As we geared up for the Games in a few days, I urge the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the LOC to remain focused and give us a successful competition, problem-free competition, which will reflect the investment and commitment we have showed so far.

“Also, the support of all of us is required to make the Games a success. I sincerely invite and urge all of us to put our shoulders to the plough and help make Ghana and Africa proud.,” he said.

The commissioning of the sports facility was graced by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Madam Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Accra Regional Minister-designate, Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, and members of the diplomatic corps.

GNA

