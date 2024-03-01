Attila wins Tafo President’s Putter 

Akim Tafo (E/R), March 01, GNA—Dickson Attila returned a net score of 33 to win this year’s Tafo Golf Club President’s Putter Open Championship played at the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) Golf Course at Akim Tafo in the Eastern Region on Saturday.

He was followed by Francis Amuzu who won on count-back after Frank Kumako and Afriyie Nyarko had returned the same 35 net score.

In the Group ‘B’ segment, Richard Darko also won on count-back with a net score of 33 after John Ayeyee and Alex Abrokwa had returned the same net score.

Pamela Attila won the Ladies’ encounter with 35 points while Leticia Amponsah Mensah took the second position with 42net.

Vasty Amoafo Yeboah won the Ladies Group ‘B’ category with 32net while Elizabeth Captan placed second with 34net while Kwasi Amoafo Yeboah took the only prize for the Seniors category.

The one-day Nine-Hole competition which was to commemorate the 72nd birthday of Mr Prince Kofi Amoabeng, President of the Club as well as the 20th anniversary as President of the club, attracted over 100 golfers.

Mr Amoabeng commended the participants for the honour done him and pledged his commitment to serve the club diligently in the ensuing years.

He expressed the hope that members would take an active interest in the activities of the club and also help train the young ones.

GNA

