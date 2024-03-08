Deputy Minority Leader congratulates Prof Opoku-Agyemang

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 8, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader, has congratulated Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her selection as the running-mate of former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer, National Democratic Congress (NDC), for this year’s general election.

Mr Buah, also the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembele, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “Congratulations to Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on being selected as the running mate to our flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 general election”.

“The victory of the NDC is coming again.”

GNA

