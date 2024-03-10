CSIR-SARI builds capacity of community groundnut seed producers

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA

Kulguduli (N/R), March 10, GNA – The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (CSIR-SARI), has provided capacity building in groundnut seed production for 60 women producers to ensure high quality crop.

The women, selected from two Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLA) groups in the Mion District of the Northern Region, were trained to meet the demand of improved seeds in the district.

The training was part of the Africa Dryland Crops Project implemented by CIMMYT- International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre.

The participants were sensitised on practices including variety and site selection, good agronomic practices and seed certification standards, as well as harvesting and drying techniques, aflatoxin management, seed storage and marketing.

Mr Tou Moses Sampanbire, the Agriculture Extension Officer, Mion District, said there were numerous advantages in investing in groundnut production because it was a lucrative source of revenue generation.

Mr Elijah Tanyan, the Secretary of the VSLA groups, on behalf of the participants, said the training was important in enhancing knowledge on groundnut seed production for improved yield.

He hoped the training would help increase the accessibility of the seeds in the district.

The VLSA groups were psyched on purchasing and loaning foundation seeds to members during the next production season using the groups’ savings.

They were also linked to seed companies where they could serve as out-growers.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

