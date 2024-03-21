Corruption probe: Ex-Spanish football boss Rubiales faces detention



Madrid, Mar. 21, (dpa/GNA) – Former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales faces detention in connection with a corruption investigation when he returns from abroad, according to a justice authorities spokesman in Madrid.

The spokesman told dpa on Thursday that a final decision will be made by the Guardia Civil, but that a judge would have to confirm any arrest.

Rubiales was reportedly set to be detained on Wednesday when the Guardia Civil raided RFEF offices and other properties, including Rubiales home on Granada in connection with a corruption and money laundering investigation into contracts made during his term as RFEF president.

They are said to include the deal to hold the Spanish Super Cup as a four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia, completed by Rubiales together with businessman and former Barcelona player Gerard Pique.

No arrest warrant has been issued so far against Rubiales, who according to his lawyer will return to Spain on April 6 from the Dominican Republic.

Rubiales told the El Espanol paper: “I have never done anything bad.”

The RFEF has said it will fully cooperate with the authorities in the affair in which several arrests were made on Wednesday, including two RFEF officials.

Rubiales stepped down in September over the women’s World Cup kissing affair, having kissed Spanish player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent.

Rubiales, who has protested his innocence, is under criminal investigation over the incident in Spain. He was banned for three years from football activities by the world governing body FIFA.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

