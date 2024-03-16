Communications Minister to brief Parliament on mobile network data disruptions

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 16, GNA – Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitilisation, is scheduled to brief Parliament on Monday, March 18, on the disruptions in fixed mobile data services nationwide.

Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, made this known on Friday during the presentation of the Business Statement of the House for the ensuing week, in his response to separate questions by Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) North Tongu and Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo, New Patriotic Party MP for Dome Kwabenya.

Both MPs were requesting that in view of ongoing disruptions in fixed mobile data services nationwide, there was the need for the Communications Minister to brief the House on the situation.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said: “The Minister for Communications reached me yesterday and indicated that she wanted to come today to make a statement on that. Meanwhile, I drew her attention to the fact that she is supposed to appear before us on Monday; so, the understanding was that she would come on Monday instead and then do all together. So, Members be assured that this will be done on Monday. So, she will be here.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

