Choosing Prof. Agyemang as running mate is commendable – Women group

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), March 15, GNA – A group based in the Upper West Region, known as the ‘John and Jane Powerful Women,’ has applauded the choice of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as the presidential running mate for the Election 2024.

It said the decision signified the recognition of the invaluable contribution of women to society, governance and national development.

Madam Rehanatu Salifu, the Convener of the group, who said this in Wa during a press conference, commended former President John Dramani Mahama for nominating a woman of her caliber for the second time to partner him in leading the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general election.

Mr Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition NDC, nominated Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who was subsequently confirmed by the party’s Council of Elders and National Executive Committee (NEC).

Madam Salifu observed that the move also signified inclusion, diversity and progress, which should be championed and promoted in the country’s political landscape.

She said the nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyeman could also motivate women who were aspiring for leadership positions in higher offices in the country.

Madam Salifu acknowledged Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as an embodiment of excellence, integrity and dedication to public service, which were prerequisites for the high office of Vice President of Ghana.

“Her track record of leadership, her unwavering commitment to justice, and ability to unite people from all walks of life makes her an exceptional choice for the high office of Vice President of the Republic of Ghana,” she explained.

She indicated that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang “had the gravitas to partner John Dramani Mahama into victory.”

Madam Salifu eulogised the academic prowess of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang that merited her to serve as the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, and expressed hope that she would emerge as the first Vice President of Ghana after the Election 2024.

She said the interventions made by Prof. Opoku-Agyemang during her tenure as the Minister of Education from 2013 to 2016, helped improve the education sector.

These included the upgrading of Colleges of Education to tertiary institutions; conversion of Polytechnics into Technical Universities; introduction of progressively free Senior High School, which targeted 458,700 vulnerable students; and introduction of the Community Day SHS’s (E-Blocks) across the country.

Madam Salifu said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang would spearhead policy interventions towards national development if she became the Vice President and push for the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill, which was necessary for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5.

“We call upon women from every corner of our nation to rally behind this historic candidacy.

It is time for us to stand together to raise our voices and to support a candidate who represents our hopes, aspirations, and dreams,” she said.

The group leader condemned, in no uncertain terms, the attack of the Majority Leader, Mr Afenyo Markins on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, describing it as unfortunate, cruel, harsh, and needless and he needed to retract and render an unqualified apology to the NDC Election 2024 running mate.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

