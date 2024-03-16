‘Our operations and activities are devoid of politics’ – Keta NMTC

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), March 16, GNA – Mrs Mable Kafui Torku, the Principal of the Keta Nursing and Midwifery Training College (NMTC) in the Volta region has debunked the perception of alleged affiliation of the institution with a political party.

She said the NMTC’s activities had nothing to do with politics, saying “We want to state emphatically that we do not and will never throw our weight behind any political party. We are a government institution that does not belong to any group of politicians”.

Mrs Torku in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said students on its campus belonged to the various political party groups “just like any other tertiary institution, which NMTC authorities could not prevent because it is lawful”.

She said a social media report which alleged that some students of Keta NMTC were spotted at this Municipal’s 67th Independence Day parade held at Ketasco, displaying placards in protest of a political party was not true.

“I received several calls on this particular development, and I am totally surprised because we never took part in this year’s parade,” she stated.

She also stated that some students who belonged to the various political groups that took part in the parade did that on their own accord, but not as representatives of the College.

Mrs Torku said the school often sought support from diverse individuals and groups, including political parties, for its progress and development and not to attach itself to their activities.

She warned students, political party members, and their affiliates to desist from attaching the school to any party to avoid legal action.

Mrs Torku also appealed to political parties, individuals, philanthropists, and the government to help solve some challenges of the college.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

