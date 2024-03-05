China’s National People’s Congress opens in Beijing

Beijing, Mar. 5, (dpa/GNA) – China’s annual National People’s Congress opens in the capital Beijing on Tuesday.

At the week-long event, nearly 3,000 delegates from the unelected parliament approve plans and goals of the government led by state and party leader Xi Jinping.

The Congress is scheduled to conclude next Monday, March 11.

Observers are keen to hear Beijing’s target for Chinese economic growth this year.

Given problems facing the world’s second largest economy, many companies are hoping for important signals at the meeting.

Observers will also be looking at the setting of China’s military budget in light of tensions with the island republic of Taiwan.

Other topics are likely to include the country’s opening up to investments and reforms.

The “new productive forces” that Xi Jinping has addressed prominently in recent public speeches are another key topic. This term refers to China’s aim of making progress through the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

