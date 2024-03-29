Charterhouse to set up Ghana Music Hall of Fame Museum to mark 25th anniversary  

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 29, GNA – Madam Theresa Ayoade, the Chief Executive Officer of Charterhouse Productions, the organiser of the annual Ghana Music Awards, has revealed plans to set up a Hall of Fame Museum to mark the Organisation’s 25th anniversary.

The road to the rebranded Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) night started yesterday with nominees’ announcement ahead of the awards gala on June 1, 2024.

Speaking at the 25th-anniversary launch, Madam Ayoade said the Organisation had lined up activities to mark the celebrations, with a special focus on the Ghana Music Hall of Fame project.

“This year being our anniversary year is special, and one initiative we consider special is the Ghana Music Hall of Fame project.

“The Ghana Music Hall of Fame will be a museum to celebrate our musical history, with special emphasis on the Ghana Music Awards journey over the past 25 years.

“It is a major project, and we are currently seeking funds to enable us to execute it before the final event on June 1, 2024.

“We are hopeful for it to run like one month before the man event day to give people an experience of Ghanaian music and to also form part of Ghana’s tourism offerings,” she said.

Madam Ayoade called on governmental support for the sustainability of the awards, which she said shaped the careers of various Ghanaian artists.

She congratulated all artists nominated for various categories, wishing them good luck ahead of the main awards night in June.

“Being nominated should be an achievement because it shows that your work has been recognised by this scheme of experts. Now winning is the cherry on top, so in our eyes, you are all winners,” Madam Ayoade stated.

