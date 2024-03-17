Bui Power Authority to build wind power renewable energy at Anloga 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Anloga (VR), March 17, GNA – Mr Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bui Power Authority (BPA), has stated that plans were in place to establish a renewable wind energy plant at Anloga in the Volta region.

He said the Bui Power Authority has the mandate to develop all forms of renewable energy sources in Ghana, including wind energy into power energy to improve the lives of people in the country.

Mr Dzamesi, in his speech during the commissioning of BPA-funded six-unit classroom block project at Anloga-Avete, said a study indicated that Anloga district has the highest wind speed in the country.

“Study of wind speed in Ghana has established that Anloga District has the highest wind speed capable of generating electricity for the national grid,” he stated.

Mr Dzamesi further indicated that BPA would explore to develop the wind resource in the district to make the area self-sufficient for power production.

He explained that BPA also has the mandate from Ministry of Energy to develop a hydro-solar Hybrid Project of 250MWp, 60 MW Hemang HP on Pra River, and 30kW Tsatsadu Mini Hydro plant to support the development of power in the country.

Mr Makafui Kofi Woanya, the Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), also indicated that more development projects were in the process to make life easier for the people in the area.

“Politics is all about development, and we are poised to make life better for our people in various forms.”

He urged the residents to support any development project in the area to alleviate the plights of the vulnerable in society.

The BPA, the GNA learnt, has also built the Tsatsadu Generating Station, which is Ghana’s 45kW Micro-Hydro generating station at Alavanyo to improve on power generation.

