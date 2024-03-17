Youth unemployment could be surmounted if skills set is enhanced – Assemblyman 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Adaklu Have (V/R), March 17, GNA – Mr. Evans Akpah, Assemblyman of Adaklu Kodzobi Electoral Area in the Adaklu district, has urged the youth to take advantage of the several skills development training opportunities offered by government and other relevant organizations to improve themselves.

He said youth unemployment could only be minimised if the youth acquired skills that could make them self-employed.

Mr. Akpah said this during an interaction with the youth in his Electoral Area at Adaklu Have in the Adaklu district.

“The youth are sitting on goldmines of latent talents which when developed will curb youth unemployment,” he stated.

The Assemblyman disclosed that he was liaising with some non-governmental organisations and Master craftsmen and women to help train the youth in skills such as masonry, carpentry, hairdressing, dressmaking, beads and soap making among others.

He urged those who would benefit from such programmes to be obedient and humble to their trainers.

He advised them to shy away from “get rich attitudes” and embrace self-discipline.

Meanwhile, Mr. Akpah called on government and the Adaklu District Assembly to tackle the poor road network in the area.

He mentioned the Ho – Adaklu Kodzobi and Adaklu Have – Adaklu Dzakpo roads that needed urgent attention before the rains set in.

Mr. Akpah said he was lobbying for the construction of toilet facilities for communities that lacked them in the area.

He entreated the people to continue paying their levies and rates to the Assembly to enable it to accrue revenue to develop the district.

