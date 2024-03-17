Administrators and managers charged to be agents of change  

By Stanley Senya, GNA

Accra, March 17, GNA – Dr Prah Agyensaim, Board Chairman of Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consult Ghana (CIAMC), has called on all professional administrators and managers to be agents of change at their various institutions to aid national development.

He said both administrators and employees must follow the code of ethics to ensure discipline, accountability and integrity at the workplace.

They are also to be punctual at work and other meetings and engage in effective and efficient service delivery in building a better Ghana beyond aid.

He said this at the 2024 professional year opening of CIAMC on Saturday, in Accra, to expose the CIAMC code of ethics.

Dr Agyensaim said professional administrators and managers must remain united, steadfast, focused and ready to keep employees and society on their toes for national development.

“Our influence must be seen at the organisational level leading strategies that will mitigate the impact of the economic challenges confronting our Country. By this, we will be contributing to the government’s effort to resuscitate the Nation’s economy,” he added.

Speaking on the theme: “Development Administration: The Instrument For Achieving Sustainable Growth”, he encouraged administrators and managers to facilitate change and lead a large-scale of transformation and resilience.

He said they must continue to educate themselves to be updated on their experiences for quality

standards of knowledge and performance which would stimulate self-development.

“Let us continue to be mindful of our contribution to national development. Let our sense of discipline and expertise convey the message of who we are to the public across the world”, he said.

Dr Samuel Mawusi Asafo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CIAMC, said administrators should be objective, confident and socially responsible to ensure positive results at workplaces which would lead to the better Ghana we want.

He urged them to practice the code of ethics to improve reputation, enhance professional development and greater satisfaction with work, adding that it would reduce the risk of lawsuits against them.

The CEO said professional administrators and managements were liable to disciplinary action if their conduct violates the code of ethics.

“Use the code of ethics in your day-to-day jobs to

yield good results for development”, he said.

Mr Asafo added that the CIAMC was not only to give certificates to all but to train and build skills of professionals for national development.

However, the activities outlined for the year include, zoom meeting with branches to be educated on code of ethics, professional licensing programmes module one, two and three, license revalidation, and Annual General Meeting (AGM) for National and Regional.

