British High Commissioner commends Ghana’s efforts in addressing deforestation challenges 

Accra, March 12, GNA – Madam Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner, has commended Ghana’s efforts at addressing challenges of deforestation, cocoa sector sustainability and improving community livelihoods.

“Our partnership, exemplified by the King’s initiatives such as the Cocoa and Forest Initiative Frameworks for Action, reflects our shared commitment to a sustainable future,” she said in Accra on Monday.

At a flag-raising ceremony to mark this year’s Commonwealth Day, at the Forecourt of the State House, the High Commissioner gave an assurance of London and Accra’s commitment to creating the conditions for the peaceful general election in Ghana next December.

The event, held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, was on the theme: “One Resilient Common Future”.

The theme for this year’s celebration emphasises the need for the 56-member countries to work together to build resilience, unlock potential, and leverage the Commonwealth Advantage.

Madam Thompson said with the theme the members of the Commonwealth reaffirmed their commitment to overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities together, leveraging the strength of their ties.

The second Monday of March, each year, is Commonwealth Day, a day to celebrate the Commonwealth of Nations and its 56 member states.

She said central to the family were the core values of democracy, respect for diversity, human rights, rule of law, and sustainable development.

“It is an honour to join you today as we proudly raise the Commonwealth flag in Ghana and around the world to reflect our shared heritage and collective achievements”.

Madam Thompson and Mr Ampratum-Sarpong planted tree seedlings to mark the Day.

