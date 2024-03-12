We will lead the market – Telecel Group

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, March 12, GNA – Mr Moh Damush, Group CEO of Telecel Group, says the Company will soon be a market leader in the Ghanaian telecommunications industry after the takeover from Vodafone Ghana.

Mr Damush said Ghana’s operation would be the Company’s biggest priority.

The Telecel Group CEO said this during the official unveiling of Telecel Ghana, a takeover from Vodafone Ghana, in Accra.

Telecel Ghana has acquired 70 per cent ownership of Ghana Telecom from Vodafone Ghana as the latter’s shareholding expired; however, Ghana Telecom still have its 30 per cent shareholding.

Telecel Ghana has, thus, taken over the operations of Vodafone’s fixed telephone lines, internet services, voice and data services, as well as cash transfer and other business services.

Mr Damush said the Group had three main focus – to improve digital access and literacy, foster innovations and champion sustainability activities.

“We will be integrating eco-friendly technologies and practices in our operations and strengthen Telecel Foundation’s impact in education and tech empowerment for small businesses,” he added.

Madam Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Telecel Ghana, said the Company had commenced initiatives to improve connectivity and services to make Telecel the preferred choice in the country.

She said it had launched a 4G plus connectivity and had increased the number of shops from 30 to 150, and hoping to hit 500 shops by close of year.

Mrs Obo-Nia said those initiatives were all geared towards improving services and operations to offer the public better connectivity and experience.

“We have announced our brand promise that they are going to see an experience that is very different in our network, in the way we deliver service to our customers, and also, importantly, the mobile financial services.”

“There will be a lot of digital innovations that will come up. And so, we announced our app called Telecel Play, which everybody should download. And over the period, you begin to see the changes that will happen, especially in the financial services,” she added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

