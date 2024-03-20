Blinken: All of Gaza affected by acute food insecurity

Manila, Mar. 20, (dpa/GNA) – The entire population of the embattled Gaza Strip is affected by acute food insecurity, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“According to the most respected measure of these things, 100% of the population in Gaza is at severe levels of acute food insecurity,” Blinken said on Tuesday in Manila at the end of a visit to the Philippines.

“That’s the first time an entire population has been so classified. We also see – again, according to in this case the United Nations – 100%, the totality of the population, is in need of humanitarian assistance.”

Blinken went on to say that, while Israel had a right to defend itself and “prevent October 7th from happening again,” it is “absolutely incumbent” for the country to “make it a priority to protect civilians… and to provide for those who desperately need humanitarian assistance.”

Israel has been bombarding the Palestinian coastal strip since October 7, when militants from Hamas, which controls Gaza, and other extremist groups killed over 1,200 people inside Israel in an unprecedented terrorist attack.

Blinken was set to travel on to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and then to Egypt a day later to discuss efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of hostages held by the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas.

In addition, the US secretary of state wants to advocate for an increase in aid deliveries for the suffering people in the Gaza Strip.

The United Nations has warned of an imminent famine, with around 1.1 million people in the Palestinian territory in a desperate situation.

Aid organizations have been reporting enormous difficulties in gaining access to the Gaza Strip, especially to the northern part of the territory.

Several countries have started to bring aid to Gaza by sea and air. According to the UN, however, this is not an adequate alternative to aid deliveries by truck.

GNA

