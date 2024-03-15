Australia to resume funding of Palestinian aid organization UNRWA

Sydney, Mar. 13, (dpa/GNA) – The Australian government on Friday announced it would resume its funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The government in Canberra said it would release $6 million Australian ($3.9 million US) in funding which had been temporarily suspended following Israeli allegations that a dozen UNRWA employees were involved in the terrorist acts committed by Hamas on October 7.

“Australia is finalising an updated funding agreement that will include stringent conditions such as guarantees of staff neutrality, and confidence in supply chains,” read a joint statement by Ausralian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Defence Minister Richard Marles and International Development Minister Pat Conroy.

The Israeli allegations led a number of Western countries, including major donors the United States and Germany, to suspend funding to UNRWA.

UN Secretary General António Guterres promised comprehensive clarification. Several employees have already been terminated.

A panel of experts set up by the UN is carrying out an independent review into UNRWA.

Australia’s decision to resume funding follows similar steps taken by the EU, Sweden and Canada.

“In resuming funding, the Government is responding to a humanitarian situation in Gaza which is dire, and only worsening,” the joint statement read.

Canberra also said it would support efforts by Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to assist with the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip by supplying 140 parachutes to deliver aid to the territory.

“The Australian Government will work with UNRWA on an ongoing basis to ensure its integrity and neutrality are beyond reproach,” said Wong. “The additional assistance provided, including support for airdrops, is recognition that we need to pursue all avenues to address the suffering in Gaza.”

“Only UNRWA has the infrastructure to receive and distribute aid on the scale needed right now in Gaza. But aid can only reach the civilian population at scale if Israel lets it into Gaza. Australia implores Israel to allow this to happen.”

The agency is seen as irreplaceable in the area, where it provides aid to more than 2 million civilians currently suffering the effects of the Gaza War.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

