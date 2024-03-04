Asante-Akim Central: 312 teenage pregnancies recorded in 2023 

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Konongo-Odumasi (Ash), March 04, GNA – Health facilities in Asante-Akim Central Municipality recorded a total of 312 teenage pregnancies, data at the Municipal Health Directorate, has revealed.



Out of 2,777 pregnant women who visited the facilities for antenatal care, 306 of were between the ages of 15 and19, with six of them within the age bracket of 10-14.



Madam Delphine Gborgblorvor, the Municipal Health Director, who disclosed the figures, said the situation called for concerted efforts of all stakeholders to nip the menace in the bud.



She was speaking at the 2023 health performance review meeting organised by the Directorate to take stock of the performance of facilities and strategise the way forward to improve on health outcomes in the Municipality.



It was attended by stakeholders in health including, traditional leaders, opinion leaders, community-based volunteers, representatives from the Assembly and health workers.



The Municipal Director entreated parents to take keen interest in the development of their daughters by providing their basic needs to forestall the temptation of seeking help from outside.



They must be interested in their circle of friends, how they spend their time and who they speak to guide them from going wayward.



“I urge parents to assume full responsibility of the upkeep and the general wellbeing of their children to avert any incidence of teenage pregnancy as this can jeopardize their future especially the girls,” she noted.



She said it was the responsibility of parents to train their children to become responsible adults by protecting them against social vices.



Madam Gborgblovor commended health workers for delivering on their mandate in the face of numerous challenges and urged them not to relent in their efforts to provide quality healthcare services.



Nana Kwabena Amponsah, the Kontinhene of Obenimase who chaired the meeting, commended the health professionals for their sacrifices in taking care of people visiting their facilities over the years.



“I encourage you to be good ambassadors of your profession and not to do anything that will bring the name of your profession into disrepute,” he advised.



GNA

