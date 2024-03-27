No allowances were promised volunteers – Volunteers Director

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 27, GNA – Madam Juliana Addoyobo, Director of the Volunteers programme at the just ended 13th African Games has clarified that no allowances were promised to volunteers.

On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, there was a fracas between some volunteers and security services following the evacuation of the volunteers from their allocated residence at Games Village at the University of Ghana.

Some volunteers demanded that they are paid allowances that were promised prior to the start of the three-week sporting fiesta.

But a volunteer engagement letter sighted by GNA Sports, revealed that the no stipends were included in the contract.

And this was backed by Madam Addoyobo, who in an interview with an Accra-based TV station said no allowance were promised volunteers but they agreed to give them money for transportation at the end of the games.

“With the transportation, no amount was promised or mentioned. Volunteerism has always been driven by passion, sacrifice and commitment and at no point in time were they offered any amount to be paid to them,” she said.

Some checks conducted by GNA Sports indicate that some of the volunteers had received the GHC200 transportation package on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 while majority rejected it.

This led to some disturbance at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium later on Tuesday evening but the Police were able to restore calm at the venue.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

