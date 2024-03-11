AMOSA 99 hands over reconstructed gate to alma mater  

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, March 11, GNA – The 1999-year group of the Aggrey Memorial A.M.E Zion Senior High School (AMOSA 99) has handed over an ultramodern gate constructed to improve security and give the school a facelift.

The GHC400,000 legacy project of the 1999 Year Group, who are the main sponsors of the school’s 84th anniversary, was in commemoration of their 25th anniversary.

The monumental gate has been marked with yellow, mauve and black colours, with a sculpture of the school’s emblem, a golden eagle, sitting on top, presenting a magnificent entrance and arousing a sense of pride.

Other activities undertaken by the group included free medical screening, registration and renewal of National Health Insurance Scheme membership cards, refurbishment of the school’s kitchen to transition from firewood to gas, provision of projectors and rewiring of some school blocks.

Commissioning the project during the school’s 84th-anniversary celebration, Mr Theophilus Teye Ayano, Board Chairman of the AMOSA’99 25th Anniversary commemoration, stressed the critical importance of the gate to the security of the students and staff.

He said they settled on reconstructing the gate because it was the first point of call, adding that as a year group, they also aimed to become the gateway to the school.

He said putting up the structure was quite daunting due to time and financial constraints, but the commitment of the group was enough to defy all odds.

“We want to set the pace for other year groups to undertake major projects instead of minor ones to resolve the infrastructural needs of the school.

“So, I’ll encourage other years groups, especially the 2,000 year group, who will be next to take over from us, to put something significant,” he said.

Mr Ayanoo encouraged the young students to put up good behaviour in school and study to succeed in life to return to support the school.

For his part, Mr Isaac Kofi Dankwa, the Planning Committee Chairman of AMOSA’99 Year Group’s 25th anniversary, noted that the project was a gesture of appreciation to the school.

“Aggrey is one of the schools that has the numbers and so you need to do everything to ensure that teaching and learning go on smoothly,” he said, adding, “We will continue to support our alma mater as and when the need arises.”

GNA

