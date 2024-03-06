AMA holds parade to mark 67th Independence Anniversary

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, March 6, GNA – The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Wednesday held a parade to mark Ghana’s 67th Independence Anniversary with an advice to students to refrain from social vices that could destroy their future.

Mrs Elizabeth Kwaatsoo Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), said her attention had been drawn to some students engaging in illegal and immoral acts, particularly during off-school hours.

She tasked the Metropolitan Security Council to collaborate with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to conduct swoops at the ghettos in Accra and arrest any student found engaging in immoral acts.

Due to the complexity of deviant characters in students, it was imperatives for parents and teachers to closely monitor their children and students, respectively, watch their lifestyles and advise them to prevent them from deviating, she said.

Mrs Sackey encouraged them to remain obedient, hardworking, disciplined and concentrate on their studies as the future of Ghana rested on their commitment to upholding the time-tested values of the society.

“It is for this reasons that the Government has rolled out several policies and programmes, which had positively impacted on many lives in the country,” she said.

The Government, in recognition of its responsibilities, would continue to implement initiatives, which would improve the social and economic conditions of all Ghanaians.

This year’s celebration, on the theme: “Our Democracy Our Pride,” drew the attention of Ghanaians to the need to promote reading habits among all ages and diverse groups.

Mrs Sackey said Accra, under her leadership, had championed various intellectual activities aimed at connecting the minds of marginalised groups including women, youth, migrants, street children and persons with disability with high levels of illiteracy.

She called on stakeholders to effectively play their roles to ensure Ghana once again became the victor to the admiration of the international community.

“As we raise voices in celebration today, let it be a resounding affirmation of our commitment to a flourishing democracy that stands as a beacon of hope on the African continent,” she said.

The 17 schools that participated in the march past include Accra Academy Senior High School (SHS), James Town Methodist SHS Accra Wesley Girls, St Mary’s SHS, Private Odartey Lamptey Basic School and the Kaneshie North 1&3 Basic schools.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

