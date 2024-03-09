Abibinsroma encourages Ghanaian women to accept green technologies

Tema, March 9, GNA – Abibinsroma Foundation, a Non- governmental Organization, has encouraged Ghanaian women to accept green technologies for a more fulfilling life.

The group said the irregular rainfall pattern, sea erosion and the excessive heat, amongst others, proved that humanity could longer rely on fossil oils for power generation and other critical uses.

Addressing women on the International Women’s Day, Mr Robert Amiteye, Convenor, Abibinsroma Foundation, said women were the natural educators and nurturers of humanity and that they had a crucial role to play in reversing or adapting to climate change.

We at Abibinsroma Foundation are committed to developing the capacity of CSOs in Ghana to advocate for social-inclusive just transition from fossil to green and renewable energy initiatives using progressive rights-based tools, including campaigns, how-to-guides and fact sheets.

He urged women to resist false solutions, demand systems change and a progressive rights-based approach to energy transition.

Ms Indeye Seck, Girl Child Coordinator, Abibisroma Foundation, urged women to encourage girls to aspire to greatness and leadership roles in society.

She said when women become part of the decision-making process, they would be able to address their challenges by putting them at the heart of societal needs.

She said women’s needs were societal needs which must be addressed to make humanity strive.

Madam Celestina Obeng, Gender /Health Focal Person, urged women to regularly examine their breasts and other parts of their body and if they observed any changes, they should seek immediate medical help to avoid complications.

She said medicine had advanced lately but an ignored medical problem could be very difficult to be solved.

She asked women to drink water even when they were not thirsty to help nourish critical organs like the liver and kidneys.

Madam Agnes Amankwah, President of Adikanfo Eden Na Wo Beye Nnipa Society, Tema, commended the Abibinsroma Foundation for putting women and climate issues at the core of their operations.

She said women needed more collaboration with worthy partners like Abibinsroma Foundation to address their challenges as well as put forward their thoughts for the good of society.

She lamented the low representation of women in Ghana’s Parliament and other critical areas of decision making.

She urged women to seek a generational change by nurturing girls and young women to seek more knowledge, skills and power.

