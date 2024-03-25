25th Ghana Music Awards anniversary launch, nominees unveiling set for March 28

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 26, GNA – The 25th edition of the Ghana Music Awards (GMA) anniversary launch and unveiling of nominees will take place on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The road to the biggest music awards night in Ghana this year began on January 29, 2024, when a call was made to the industry and its stakeholders to submit their works from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

The response was overwhelming, with thousands of entries pouring in by the closing date of February 29, 2024.

On Thursday, the launch of the 25th anniversary of the awards will take centre stage, reminiscing about the vital role the awards scheme has played since 2000.

The objective of the awards scheme has been to identify, recognise, and reward outstanding achievements in the music industry.

The scheme is made up of an academy, which is made up of DJs, presenters, producers, and the like; a board, made up of industry experts; and the general public.

Also on the anniversary launch is the eagerly anticipated nominee unveiling by music enthusiasts and industry insiders.

Since the submission deadline, the board, research team, and the GMA secretariat have been diligently reviewing the works from 2023.

This process involves meticulous listening, reviews, and extensive analysis of data, lyrics, and production quality.

The nominees represent the best of the best in the various music categories in the industry, and unlike in past years, where it was done hour by hour, this year’s nominees will be unveiled at the event.

The night would be climaxed by the unveiling of the sponsors of the awards following the recent announcement of the name change from Vodafone to Telecel.

