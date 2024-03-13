Ghana on course for more medals in boxing

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 18, GNA – Ghana’s boxing national team, the Black Bombers have made an excellent start to their campaign at the ongoing African Games.

Four Ghanaian boxers, Janet Acquah (48kg), Mohammed Aryeetey (48kg), Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey (51kg), and Abubakar Kamoko (86kg), have all secured a place in the medal zone.

This means the aforementioned Ghana boxers are guaranteed at least a bronze medal in their respective weight categories.

Furthermore, six Ghanaian boxers, including Olympic-bronze medalist Samuel Takyi, have progressed to the quarterfinals in men’s light welterweight.

Other boxers, namely Daniel Plange (92kg), Henry Malm (71kg), Joseph Commey (60kg), Amadu Mohammed (Bantamweight, 54 kg), and Abdul Walid Omar (57 kg), will be hoping to secure a place in the medal zone after a successful round of 16 bouts.

Unfortunately for Team Ghana, the likes of Adelaide Djabatey, Amadu Mohammed, Sarah Apew, Jonathan Tetteh, and Abdul Baki Adam were defeated in their respective bouts.

The medal ceremony for the boxing events is slated for Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Our coverage of the 13th African Games is brought to you by Bethel Logistics Co. Ltd. Bethel Logistics, Experts in Shipping Logistics.

GNA

