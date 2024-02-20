YBF announces $4.9 million partnership for youth empowerment

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – Youth Bridge Foundation (YBF), a non-governmental organisation, has announced a $4,900,000 partnership deal with Empowerment Squared, aimed at strengthening youth participation in governance and the electoral process.

The new deal and the project, African International Youth Internship Project, were announced at a breakfast meeting held in Accra.

Madam Joyce Nyame, Programme Manageress, YBF, said, “the partnership is being hosted jointly by Empowerment Squared, McMaster University, and the African International Youth Internship Project is being funded by Global Affairs Canada.”

She said the Government of Canada and its funded organisations were committed to international development through gender-empowerment, educational research and inclusive growth as well as climate change mitigation, and adaptation.

She said, YBF was committed to Empowered local partners to ensure a credible process of knowledge exchange between Canadian interns and local stakeholders.

She added that the foundation was committed to international development through culturally relevant and responsive experimental education of young Canadians professionals.

She expressed gratitude to the Government of Canada for contributing $4,900,000 through the Global Affairs Canada for the development of the project.

