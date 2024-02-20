Xlimkid joins Kojo Trap to drop new hit titled ‘No More’

By Stanley Senya



Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – Fast rising Hip-hop rapper Henry Boakye also known as “Xlimkid” in the music industry has joined Ghanaian highlife and hip-hop artiste Kojo Trap to drop a new hit titled “No More”.

The song, which was dropped on Friday, February 16, 2024, was produced by Juiczx, Jumaar and Bookah.

The song talks about how his life experiences were being distracted, and the urge not to trust humans as a whole, describing it as an obstacle affecting his musical career.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Xlimkid said he was motivated by struggles in life, trials, and betrayals by people.

He said the track was a blend of rhythmic beats and insightful lyrics, showcasing Kojo Trap’s ability to cross genre boundaries and connect with a diverse audience.

Kojo Trap and Xlimkid delved into the complexities of striving for success amidst a world filled with distractions and the ever-present challenge of discerning whom to trust.

Xlimkid urged all upcoming artistes to keep their guards up, never fold, and be bold in their efforts to achieve success.

“Everybody should push through the pain till they succeed,” he added.

He said he does not have any upcoming project, but assured fans to keep fingers crossed.

He said the Ghana Music Industry was thriving globally with the recognition it was gaining, adding that with time it would get better.

He advised the youth never to give up on their dreams, and to be creative, always bring out the best in them and be exceptional.

Xlimkid started his musical career in 2019 and had gained recognition across the world.

Xlimkid is a Ghanaian hip-hop rapper who discovered his musical talent at a very younger age, he has acquired the musical limelight for his great lyrical songs such as “Solo Niccur” “Sorgi” “Lonely Road”, “Fortune EP” and many others cross the world.



GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

