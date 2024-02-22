Women urged to eschew idleness and laziness to eradicate poverty

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 22, GNA – Rev. Mrs. Patricia Akpene Tegbe-Agbo, the National Coordinator of the Women’s Ministry of the Global Evangelical Church has challenged women to eschew the habits of idleness and laziness to avoid poverty.

She said God had endowed women with exceptional creative abilities and skills however, it behoves us to identify them and turn them to generate income.

Rev. Mrs. Tegbe-Agbo who is also a Chartered Marketer was speaking at a business Seminar on the theme: “How to Create and Maintain Wealth in an Economic Downturn”.

It was organized by the Tema Presbytery of the Women’s Ministry of the Church and held at the Yahweh Chapel, Lashibi. Over three hundred women participated in the one day seminar.

Rev. Mrs. Tegbe-Agbo said the theme for the Women’s Ministry for the year 2024 is “Empowering Women for Holiness and Change” and one area we wish to focus on is finance.

“As Women’s leaders, we want to empower our mothers and sisters to be financially sound. If women are financially independent, it will prevent us from falling prey to some vices.”

The National Coordinator took the women through some wealth creation strategies, wealth maintenance strategies as well as exceptional customer service skills.

Mrs. Margaret Kpodo, the Tema Presbytery Women’s Ministry Leader, encouraged the women to put the knowledge acquired from the seminar into practice so as to turn their financial situations around.

