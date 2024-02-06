Water Resources Commission rolls out pilot project for groundwater safety 

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, Feb. 6, GNA – The Water Resources Commission (WRC) has launched an initiative to register public and private boreholes in houses in the Adenta and Ga West municipalities in the Greater Accra Region, to ensure safe groundwater.

This follows concerns raised by residents about an increase in the construction of boreholes and wells at homes without any water treatment guidelines from the Commission.

The pilot project would help monitor water quality and availability in the municipalities and the initiative would identify and mitigate threats to groundwater, educate and engage communities in sustainable water safety practices from abstraction to storage.

Other factors that necessitated the project were to support policymakers with data-driven insights, facilitate collaboration between governmental bodies, non-governmental organisations and the communities and enhance infrastructure for water quality.

Dr Freda Prempeh, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, who made this known at a news conference, said sampling of groundwater sources within the Adanta and Ga West Municipalities would be tested for free by the WRC.

“Another methodology is to employ state-of-the-art technologies for well installation and boreholes in the households, monitoring and to facilitate efficient data collection and analyze and implement a centralized system to store and manage collected data,” she stated.

She said: “This effort offers a road plan for sustainable water management through cooperation, technological and community involvement, adding that; “Completing this project will be a critical step in ensuring Adenta and Ga West Municipalities have a sustainable water future.”

GNA

