Volta Trade supports school for the blind in Ho

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Feb. 12, GNA – The New Horizon School for the Blind in Ho, has received support from members of Volta Trade, and Industrial Association in the Volta Region.

The Association, made up of close to 1,000 business owners and entrepreneurs, and members contributed food items, sanitary materials, and clothing, which were presented to the school.

The students and their teachers of the New Horizon School, a basic institution entirely operated by the visually impaired, put up a joyous ceremony at the forecourt to receive their benefactors.

Mr Eric Ofori, the Director of the School, commended the group for their support, saying that the facility relied on such benevolence to sustain their efforts to provide braille literacy for inclusive education.

He explained that the school was established by some external partners with the support of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church and was being run as a self-sustaining enterprise.

He said “We rely heavily on individuals, friends, and groups to sustain. We are paying our teachers and staff from internally generated funds, and we are appealing to individuals and organisations to come onboard so that we can all put our shoulders together to push this project forward.”

Mr Bright Kennedy Kotoh, the Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said the donation was made possible also with the support of the local Assemblies of God Church, which provided water it produced in Ho.

Mr Jacob Babington Klu, the Director of Victor Electronics, said the visually impaired required such acts of love and kindness to encourage them to get along through the stages of life, and he pledged his continuous support to the institution.

Also present at the donation was Madam Janet Adanu, a sponsor of the group, and she led some fun moments with the children during their stay.

Anthony Kudiabor, the Group Administrator, told the Ghana News Agency that the platform allowed individuals, groups, companies to market their products, and that the donation was an annual activity that marked the new year.

GNA

