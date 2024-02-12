Female students urged to take up courses in science, mathematics

By Frances Dorothy Ward

Obuasi (Ash), Feb. 12, GNA – Christ the King Senior High School in Obuasi, has organized a symposium to mark the 2024 International Day of Women and Girls in Science to foster gender equality in the study of the sciences.

The event, which was organized with support from the AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine and the Ghana Institution of Engineering, as well as Women in Engineering, aimed at promoting the interest of girls in science and engineering related courses at the senior high school levels.

It was on the theme “Women and Girls in Science Leadership: A New Era of Sustainability.”

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science, an annual observance adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, seeks to champion the full and equal access and participation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

Engaging discussions and insights were shared by distinguished speakers, including Mr Eric Broni, Senior Manager of Engineering at AngloGold Ashanti.

“We came to empower the girls to understand the significance of science and mathematics education. Some are afraid that science is a difficult subject, so we came to motivate and mentor them,” Mr Broni stated, emphasizing the need to guide and inspire the next generation of female scientists.

He said the aim was to help young girls to flourish and take up courses in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics industry.

He encouraged girls to be curious and understand that science was indeed a difficult field, but if they learnt hard, they would be able to go forward with their dreams.

Mrs. Linda Ofori Agyei Acheampong, Chief Geologist, Resource Evaluation at AngloGold Ashanti, shared her journey, encouraging young women not to be afraid to pursue science-related courses.

She highlighted the eradication of pay discrepancies between men and women in science and engineering backgrounds at the workplace, and said female professionals now received equal remuneration as their male counterparts.

Ms Millicent Aidoo, a student, expressed the need for better equipment for scientific experiments in schools.

Other students at the school, namely Keziah Asmah and Freda Awode, spoke passionately about breaking stereotypes and embracing their capabilities in the male-dominated field of science.

They stressed the need to inspire and empower the women and girls in Obuasi and its environs to pursue their aspirations in science.

