Vice Admiral Amoama pulled out

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Feb 02, GNA – Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the outgone Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has been pulled out of service to officially end a carrier spanning over four decades.

The ceremony, which was preceded by a guard of honour parade, saw the transfer of authority to his successor, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah.

In his farewell address, Vice Admiral Amoama, who inspected the parade made up of 98 officers and men drawn from the Ghana Army, Ghana Navy, and the Ghana Air Force, urged the leadership of the GAF to ensure professional­ism by training all year-round.

“Leadership is not about the rank you hold. It is about the life you touch and the legacies you leave,” he said and urged the GAF and allied security agencies to support the newly appoint­ed CDS to perform his duty diligently.

The ceremony also saw the presentation of citations and gifts, including plaques, royal Kente and accessories, a double-door fridge, and a televi­sion set to Vice Admiral Amoa­ma by the Ministry of Defence, officers, men, and defence civil­ian staff of the GAF, the GAF Command and Staff College, and allied security agencies.

Present at the ceremony, were Mr Kofi Amankwa-Manu, the Deputy Minister of Defence and Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima-Kwanwoma, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education, and MP for Assin South, Superintendent (retd) Peter Lanchene Toobu, MP for Wa West, and Dr Zane­tor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP for Korle Klottey Constituency, as well as heads of allied security services, retired CDS and officers, members of Parlia­ment Select Committee on De­fence, Council of State, National Security Council, and a delegation of traditional leaders from Kwa­hu Mpraeso led by Nana Krobea Asante, Adontehene of Mpraeso, Kwahu.

