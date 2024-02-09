US military attacks Houthi ships and weapons in Yemen

Washington, Feb 9, (dpa/GNA) – The US armed forces, have again attacked several targets of the militant Islamist Houthi militia in Yemen.

The attacks included “seven self-defense strikes against four Houthi unmanned surface vessels (USV) and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea,” according to a statement by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The ships and cruise missiles were detected in Houthi-controlled areas, and were assessed as a direct threat to US naval vessels and merchant ships.

CENTCOM added that the actions “will protect freedom of navigation, and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels.”

The Houthi militia has repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea, which they say they believe are linked to shipments to Israel. They say they want to force an end to the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, which followed the unprecedented massacre by the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas in Israel on October 7.

In view of the dangers, major shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe.

The US and the UK have therefore repeatedly attacked Houthi targets in Yemen.

