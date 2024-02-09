Brazil’s Supreme Court orders ex-president Bolsonaro to hand over passport

BRASILIA, Feb. 8 (Xinhua/GNA) — Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), on Thursday ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro, to hand over his passport to judicial authorities, as they investigate his alleged role in an attempted coup.

Bolsonaro, who has 24 hours to comply with the order, is one of several high-profile officials, being investigated in connection with a violent assault on Brazil’s capital on Jan. 8, 2023, soon after Bolsonaro lost reelection.

The court order is part of Operation Tempus Veritatis (Hour of Truth), launched Thursday by the Federal Police.

It targets top Bolsonaro aides, including military officers, with 33 arrest warrants and four preventive detention orders, according to local media.

The operation came after Bolsonaro’s former personal secretary, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, signed a cooperation agreement with the Federal Police.

GNA

