Transport Industry Players urged to address gender disparities in the chain 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Feb. 22, GNA – Madam Maribel Okine, the Western Regional Director for the Department of Gender has called on players in the Transport industry to work at addressing issues of gender disparity in the sector to ensure sustainable transport system.

She said, transportation infrastructure services were often designed without considering the specific needs and preferences of women and the marginalized coupled with the lack of well-lit and secured waiting areas.

Also, gender-segregated facilities further exacerbated safety concerns and restricted women’s freedom of movement.

Madam Okine told the Ghana News Agency, during an engagement with leadership of the GPRTU and other recognized transport unions in the Western Region on solutions to the pertinent gender related issues within the transport system for distance journey.

Madam Okine added that transportation played a crucial role in shaping urban and rural landscapes, influencing access to education, healthcare, employment, and social activities in Ghana adding, “however, gender and transport encompassed a broad range of issues including travel behaviour, accessibility and safety concerns.”

She noted that gender dynamics significantly shaped individual’s mobility patterns with women often facing greater constraints and risks, while navigating transportation systems.

“In many contexts, men and women rely on public transport, exposing them to safety hazards, harassment and discrimination” she said.

According to her, gender dynamics significantly shaped mobility patterns, safety concerns, access to transportation modes and participation in decision-making processes related to transport infrastructure and policies.

She noted that recognising and addressing these gender disparities was relevant for achieving inclusive, equitable and sustainable transport systems.

Addressing gender disparities she said, was not only a matter of equity and social justice but also essential for achieving sustainable development goals and integrating gender perspectives into transport planning, policymaking and implementation processes, create safer, more accessible and user-friendly environments for all users.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

