Traders on roads cause of pedestrian knockdowns – GPRTU

By Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), Feb 01, GNA – The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region has bemoaned the invasion of traders on the roads hindering pedestrian safe walk.

Vice Chairman for the Kumasi branch, Mr Moses Antwi told the GNA in an interview said although the GPRTU had been engaging it members to protect pedestrians at Kasoa, it was impossible without moving traders away from the streets.

The interview was on the sidelines of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Motto Traffic and Transport Department’s (MTTD) three-month “Pedestrian Safe Walk” campaign launched to minimise pedestrian knockdowns.

He said the major challenge causing pedestrian knockdowns was the issue of traders occupying part of the roads and walkways meant for pedestrians, as well as lack of signs for road crossing.

According to him, although there was a taskforce to ensure the traders were moved away from the roads, it had been ineffective in recent times due to political interference.

“How possible is it that portions of the road meant for vehicles would now be occupied by traders. Who gave them access?” he queried.

“And the assembly cannot say it is oblivious of the invasion by traders on the roads,” he added.

He said the outer lane that helped drivers to navigate without obstructing on-coming vehicles using the inner lanes, were all occupied.

“It is disturbing because it is not the responsibility of drivers to move the traders, so those in charge must ensure the roads are safe. This is among the contributing factors of pedestrian knockdowns at Kasoa.”

He added that the traders instead of adjusting themselves to allow vehicles access rather threatened to deal with drivers who tried to access the portions they occupied.

Another prevailing issue he said was the usage of motorbikes and tricycles popularly known Pragya.

He said most of these Praggya drivers had no knowledge about road usage and its signs; however, they had been allowed to operate, obstructing drivers.

Welfare Chairman for the GPRTU Alidu Fuseini, on his part, commended the Central East MTTD commander Superintendent of Police Hannah Adjei, for consistently ensuring the roads were cleared.

He added however, that despite her efforts, the traders moved back to the roads due to political interference.

GNA

