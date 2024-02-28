Togbe Afede XIV assumes Executive Chairman role after board dissolution

By Simon Asare

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA – Togbe Afede XIV has assumed his role as the Executive Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak after the previous board was dissolved on Monday, February 27, 2024.

This appointment of the majority stakeholders of Hearts of Oak PLC, is in accordance with Section 17 (1) of the Companies Act, 2019 which states that, ” A company incorporated after commencement of this Act shall have at least two directors..” A club statement noted that Mr. Delali Anku-Adiamah, who was recently appointed Managing Director, is among the two directors.

This change at Hearts of Oak has been necessitated ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for next month, where a new board is expected to be sworn in.

Members of the past board, including Frank Nelson, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, Alhaji Akanbi Brimah, and Vincent Odotei Sowah, were relieved of their duties after more than 12 years.

Hearts of Oak seem to be heading in the right direction on the field of play following their 3-0 win over Real Tamale United at the start of the second round under new head coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

GNA

