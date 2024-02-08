“This is what Ghana needs” – Ministers, others react to Bawumia’s vision

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Feb. 8, GNA- Some government officials, including ministers of state, have praised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s envisioned development plan for the country as “dynamic” and “refreshing.”

The Vice President, who is also the Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, addressed to Ghanaians on Wednesday night, outlining a slew of policies he plans to implement if elected President.

Dr. Bawumia, who has prioritized digitisation, stated that he intends to use technology and the private sector to create long-term jobs, generate revenue, and build systems that would propel Ghana into the modern global economy.

In separate interviews with the Ghana News Agency, some appointees of the government expressed delight about the message of the Vice President, saying his decision to digitalise all sectors of development was timely and necessary.

Mr Dan Botwe, the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, said the policies proposed by Dr Bawumia “gives us hope of continuity.”

He said the focus on digitisation “will make systems work” to reduce the problems faced in various sectors.

“It is a very good speech. It gives us so much hope of continuity. New ideas with dynamism, strength and it are clear the emphasis on values that he is going to stand on to move the country is so touching and refreshing,” Mr Botwe said.

Mr Joseph Cudjoe, Minister for Public Enterprises, said the formalisation of the economy “is what we need to bring Ghana among the comity of modern nations.”

“The delivery by the vice president is extremely visionary and it is borne out of willingness and readiness to solve Ghana’s problems and take the country into the future.

“We should all support… He has shown he understands development paradigm in modern terms,” he said.

Mr Bice Osei Kuffour, the Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited, said: “This is a well-thought-out plan. This is someone who understands Ghana’s development, has thought about it and is tabling plans.”

Mr Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications, NPP, told the GNA that Ghana “will enter a new phase of possibility and development” if the country bought into the plans of the Vice President.

“My hope is that fellow Ghanaians will support us to make sure that this comes through,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Importers and Exporters Association stated that it would thoroughly examine the Vice President’s address, particularly those that affect the freight sector.

Mr Asaki Samson Awingobit, the Executive Secretary of the Association, said the group would request further explanation to some of the critical issues, including flat tax rate for spare parts operators.

“The Ghanaian tax bill has 22 tax components and so the flat tax rate that the vice president is proposing, at what percentage is it going to be?” he asked.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

