Third Assembly of Bolgatanga East inaugurated

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga

Zuarungu, Feb. 13, GNA – Mr Herbert Krapa, Deputy Energy Minister has inaugurated the third Assembly of the Bolgatanga East District Assembly in the Upper East Region as part of the nationwide exercise to usher in elected and appointed Assembly and Unit Committee members.

The Bolgatanga East Assembly has a total of 24 new Assembly members including eight appointed members out which only two are women.

Mr Herbert Krapa who read the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo’s address to the new Assembly, congratulated all elected Assembly Members, and Unit Committee members for their success in the District Level Elections (DLEs).

“As assembly members, it is your mandate to deliberate, plan, coordinate, mobilise resources and make decisions including making of bye laws to ensure emancipation of your district towards the Ghana we all want,” he stated.

He indicated that the occasion also marked an important milestone towards decentralization as stipulated in Article 35 clause six which provides that decentralization and popular participation of governance, which called on all the citizenry to participate in decisions making at all levels of governance.

Mr Krapa said the decentralization reforms which started in 1988 in only 110 districts had made progress in several forms, which he noted that 259 out of a total of 261 Assemblies were being inaugurated with exclusion of Nkoranza South Municipal, and Nkoranza North District Assembly.

He hoped that with the constitution of membership of the New Assemblies, current ideas and opportunities would emerge to deepen the deliberative, legislative, and executive council of the DAs.

He said with governance closer to the doorsteps of the people, he urged all to be part of the Assemblies to change the status quo to deepen local government for the people to have access to public services closer to them in fulfilment of the vision of the decentralization process.

He called for continuous capacity building of members and urged them to establish good relationship with their Member of Parliament (MP), the District Chief Executive, staff of the Assembly and establish strong partnership with the local structures such as the Unit Committee Members, the area and zonal council, traditional authority among others to facilitate their work.

In his welcome address Mr Michael Awuni , Coordinating Director of the Assembly, expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of the district to the newly elected Assembly members and unit Committee members who have chosen to serve the district.

Mr Awuni also called on members to reflect on the contributions and commitment of the outgone Assembly Members whose dedication, hard work, and tireless efforts in servicing the district laid the foundation for its progress.

“Your tireless efforts have made a lasting impact on the district and on the district and your legacy will continue to inspire us all up for your serve, amplify the true spirit of public service to your people,” the Coordinating Director stressed.

He congratulated the new Assembly members, “You have been chosen by the people to represent their interests and a responsibility that should not be taken lightly,” he said and hoped that the as the new Assembly Members embark on their new journey should remember the trust placed on them to bring positive change to the district.

“Let us build on the achievement of the past and work tirelessly to bring a brighter future for all,” he encouraged them.

Meanwhile the Assembly failed to get a Presiding Member after two attempts of voting were unsuccessful because of divisions among members, which proceedings were postponed until ten days’ time.

The Assembly is also yet to confirm its District Chief Executive who was nominated by the President.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

