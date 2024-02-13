Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly fails to elect presiding member 

By Prince Acquah, GNA

Cape Coast, Feb. 13, GNA – The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly on Monday failed to elect a Presiding Member to steer proceedings of the house after second round of voting.

The house nominated Nana Kweku Awuku, the Assemblyman for Esikafoambantem Electoral Area, and Mr Malik Adjei, the Assemblyman for Atsifi Eyifua, to contest for the position.

To become the Presiding Member (PM), a nominee was expected to secure a minimum of 46 of 67 votes, representing two-thirds majority of the assembly.

However, none of them could secure the required votes after two rounds of polls.

Mr Adjei had 34 votes while Mr Awuku obtained 31 after the first round which saw two rejected ballots.

Consequently, a run-off was immediately held with Mr Adjei securing 34 votes while Mr Awuku had 32.

The assembly members are expected to reconvene after 10 working days to give the election of a presiding member another attempt.

