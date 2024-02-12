Taxi driver remanded for allegedly preparing to embark on robbery

By Priscilla Nimako

Tema, Feb. 12, GNA – The Ashaiman District Court has remanded James Yaovi Kumordzi, a 22-year-old taxi driver, into police custody for concealing a heavy-duty cutter in the bonnet of his car in preparation to rob an unsuspecting member of the public.

Kumordzi, whose plea was not taken, was charged with preparation to commit crime, namely stealing.

The Court, presided over Mr Derick Parden Eshun, remanded him to enable investigations to be completed on the case and for the suspect to reappear on February 23, 2024.

Prosecuting, Inspector Tetteh Nartey told the court that personnel from the Afienya Police District Command on February 3, 2024, at about 1800 hours, went on their usual motorbike patrols within Afienya and its environs due to reports of robbery attacks on some residents.

However, on February 4, 2024, at about 0215 hours, the police personnel saw a Kia Picanto Taxicab with registration number GW 6397-22, (red and yellow), parked near the Afienya lorry station.

The prosecutor said the complainants promptly approached the taxicab and saw Kumordzi and two other people on board, but the two accomplices managed to escape while preliminary interrogations were ongoing.

The accused person was apprehended and a thorough search was conducted on the vehicle, which revealed a heavy-duty cutter concealed in the bonnet with some coins totaling Gh₵160.00 at the back seat.

He was, thus, sent to the Afienya Police Station along with the exhibits and a complaint made against him and his accomplices, who were at large.

The investigation disclosed that the said taxicab was the property of P. K. Assan Enterprise at Agona Swedru in the Central Region and was officially being driven by Ato Kwamena Eric Tawiah within Tema Community Two, under the supervision of Michael Appiah Junior, prosecutor said.

Inspector Nartey said further inquiry revealed that on February 4, 2024, at about 0100 hours, Kumordzi used the said taxicab to carry his accomplices, concealed the heavy-duty cutter in its bonnet, and embarked on a stealing expedition within Afienya and its environs.

He said investigation was still ongoing to arrest his accomplices and also track the source of the coins.

GNA

