Tamale Teaching Hospital honours retired staff members

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Feb. 13, GNA – The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has honoured 12 of its retired members of staff for their immense contributions to the growth of the facility over the years.

They were given citations of honour, which had inscriptions that eulogised them for their specific contributions to the hospital.

The gesture sought to remind staff members of the hospital’s commitment as well as reassure them that the hospital was poised to ensure their well-being even after retirement.

Professor Alhassan Abdul-Mumin, Director, Medical Affairs, TTH, speaking at the event in Tamale, acknowledged the retirees’ dedication to work while at post and commended their commitment, which complemented efforts to improving service delivery at the facility.

He said the retirees provided an unwavering support before and after their retirement emphasising their willingness to extend assistance to the hospital when necessary.

He urged staff members of the hospital to maintain good relations with the retirees and vice versa.

Madam Patricia Apodita Amoshe, a retired nurse, who spoke on behalf of the retirees, expressed appreciation to the Management of TTH for recognising their contributions to the hospital.

She said it was the first of its kind applauding Management for the move and appealed for it to be sustained.

She recommended the establishment of a special clinic for retirees within the hospital to enable them have access to health care services towards addressing their specific needs, and challenges.

GNA

