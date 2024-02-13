Presbyterian Moderator calls for peace ahead of 2024 polls

By Kamal Ahmed

Krobo-Odumase (E/R), Feb. 13, GNA – The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare-Kwakye, has urged all citizens to prioritise peace in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Recognising the potential tensions that could arise before, during, and after such a critical time, the moderator emphasised the importance of unity and respect for diverse perspectives.

Rev. Opare-Kwakye, who is the 19th Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, made the call when he paid a courtesy call on Nene Sakite II, Paramount Chief of Manya Krobo Traditional Area in the Eastern Region.

Other Presbyterian pastors and officials accompanied him to the Manya Krobo Traditional Leader.

With this call for harmony, Ghanaians are encouraged to engage in peaceful dialogue and ensure a democratic process that strengthens the nation’s future.

During their engagement, Rev. Opare-Kwakye urged the chief to use his position as a stateman to promote peace before, during, and after the 2024 election, stating that a country without peace faces developmental challenges.

He expressed confidence about collaborating with the chief in ways that will foster peace during the next election.

Nene Sakite II, who also serves as the president of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and the paramount chief of the Manya Krobo Traditional Council, accepted the call to promote peace.

“As a leader, I will use my status to establish any means that will promote peace before and after the 2024 elections,” he said.

He encouraged the Presbyterian Church leader to also use his platform to promote peace in the country.

GNA

