Swearing in of Assembly members is duty call – Circuit Court Judge

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Kpone, Feb. 13, GNA – Ms. Eleanor Kakra Barnes-Botchway, the Gbetsile Circuit Court Judge, has stated that swearing assembly members into office is not a mere formality, but a call to duty

Also, taking the Oaths of Office, Allegiance and Secrecy was a call to duty to the government of Ghana, the citizenry the Assembly members represent, and the Municipal Assembly, among others.

She said this when swearing into office 27 Assembly Members of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA)- the number comprised 18 elected and nine government appointee members.

She urged them to serve in their best capacity by embracing sovereignty and integrity in their endeavours.

Mr. Samuel Okoe Amanquah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of KKMA, congratulated and promised to create a serene environment to work together with the members towards the uplifting of the municipality.

He charged them to be ambassadors of peace in the upcoming general election to promote peace and sustainability in the country.

Mr.Amaquah said that although the assembly had made some strides, his vision was to accelerate and make it a model for others to emulate, stressing that KKMA was ready to turn challenges into opportunities for a brighter future.

Mr Joseph Tettey, Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso, called for unity among members, stressing that the framers of the constitution had good reasons to make local government elections non-partisan, therefore the need for them to work hand-in-hand with one another irrespective of their political affiliations.

Archbishop Justice Offei Akrofi, a Member of the Council of State, reading President Nana Akufo-Addo’s speech, charged Assembly Members to establish strong partnerships and collaboration with local structures, particularly the Area Council, the Unit Committee, and Traditional Authorities as well as the other identifiable groups to facilitate the work of the assembly.

He said it was important for them to also build good working relationships among themselves, as well as with the MCE, MP, staff of the assembly, and the people they represent, as it was through such partnership and collaboration that ideas of local governance were optimised for the benefit of the citizenry.

GNA

